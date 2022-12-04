Anti-constitution remark by Saji Cheriyan: Police to close case citing lack of evidence

Pathanamthitta: Police are about to close the investigation in the case against former Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs minister, Saji Cheriyan over his controversial remark against the Indian Constitution.

The Police may close the probe citing that there is not enough evidence against him.



Though a case was booked under non-bailable charges, the Police did not summon Saji Cheriyan for the interrogation and other procedures.

In this context, they have decided to file a report in the Court on Monday or so stating that there is no evidence against him.

They have also informed the complainant, the same, who said that despite having evidence including video footage, the Police are not willing to collect scientific evidence in the case.

The controversy

Saji Cheriyan kicked off a storm by making a remark against the Constitution of India on July 3 this year, during a public speech at Mallappilly in Pathanamthitta in July.

He had said that the Indian Constitution enables exploitation and looting of the people. The video of the event had him saying: "The words secularism and democracy have been thrown here and there. But the Constitution is clearly being used to exploit commoners."

The opposition parties had raised their voice and refused to back off until the minister stepped down.

Amid the raging controversy he resigned from his position at at the end of a Cabinet meeting and a lengthy discussion with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Cheriyan had claimed that the decision to step down was personal and not forced upon him. "It is my personal decision that it is not right for me to continue as a minister. Hence, I'm resigning from my minister-ship. I understand that the chief minister sought the legal advice of the advocate general on my speech. I don't know what advice he received but I've taken a personal decision and have communicated the same to the chief minister,” Cheriyan told mediapersons after resignation.

It was reported that the CPM national leadership had advised the minister to step down considering the furore his remarks had caused.

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury reportedly nodded in favour of the minister's resignation.

His portfolios were allocated to P A Mohamed Riyas, V N Vasavan and V Abdurahiman.