Kerala assembly to witness debates on Chancellor post, Vizhinjam, liquor tax tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Legislative Assembly's seventh session, which starts on Monday, is expected to have major debates on a number of Bills.

There are about 20 Bills, which include the ones on the Vizhinjam port protests, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation appointment scandal, and the one that seeks to strip the Governor of the Chancellor's authority.

The fourth session this year, the Assembly is scheduled from December 5 to 15.

CPM's Kadakampally Surendran is expected to present the Vizhinjam issue, asking the Government to continue with the construction addressing the fisherfolk's concerns.

A Bill, which is also likely to be intensely debated on is the Kerala General Sales Tax (Amendment) Bill tat aims to increase by four per cent the Kerala GST on foreign liquor to make up for the loss of revenue due to exemption of the five per cent turnover tax levied on distilleries making and selling foreign liquor in the State.

The Opposition UDF has been vehemently against both the bills and is expected to oppose them.

They will also be raising the important topic of Vizhinjam protests against the Adani seaport, and the controversial letter allegedly attributed to Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran seeking names from party to appoint on contract in the civic body.

The Kerala Cabinet on November 30 approved a draft amendment bill that seeks to remove the Governor as chancellor of all the 14 universities in Kerala.

The amendment to the Kerala Universities Act will be tabled in the Assembly.

The existing laws would be amended in such a way that each of the 14 universities will have a separate chancellor. The Commission for Reforms in Higher Education chaired by Shyam B Menon, the former Vice-Chancellor of Dr B. R. Ambedkar University, Delhi, had recommended in August this year that there should be a separate chancellor for each university.

Nonetheless, the proposed amendment of the LDF government will stick to the Commission's recommendation only in letter not in spirit.

The Governor is yet to sign the Kerala Lok Ayukta Amendment Bill and the University Laws Amendment Bill which were passed by the Assembly during its session that ended in the first week of September. The Governor claimed that he required clarity regarding them and had sought the same from the government, which did not respond to the same.