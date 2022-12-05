Malayalam
Kerala Assembly to have all-women Speaker panel in historic first

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 05, 2022 10:45 AM IST
MLAs U Pratibha, CK Asha, KK Rema
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: In a first, the Kerala Assembly is set to have an all-women Speaker panel. While MLAs U Pratibha and CK Asha will represent the government, MLA KK Rema will represent the Opposition in the panel.

The new Assembly Speaker MN Shamseer recommended that names of women candidates should be considered to the panel. 

When the Speaker and Deputy Speaker is not present in an Assembly Session, members of the Speaker Panel regulate the assembly proceedings.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly's seventh session started on Monday. 

The fourth session this year, the Assembly is scheduled from December 5 to 15. This will be the first session led by Speaker A N Shamseer.

