Class-8 girl recounts how she became a drug addict and pusher

Vadakara: Kerala is in the throes of a drug menace with many a youth becoming pawns in the hands of cartels. Even school students are vulnerable, forcing the authorities to raise vigil and launch frequent crackdowns on drug traffickers with inter-state and overseas links.

A recent drug bust yielded clinching evidence on a large number of school-goers who were regular clients. A schoolgirl who underwent counselling revealed how students were baited and pushed into drug trafficking.

“It all started with a biscuit offered by an elder girl whom I knew. As I was in the Kabadi team, she said consuming it would help me play well. She made me snort a powder into my nose. Later, it was injected using a syringe. MDMA was given at last,” says the Class-8 girl who was drawn into drug abuse through elder girls, and used as a carrier by the drug mafia, in Kozhikode.

The girl, who is currently undergoing counselling and treatment, had given clear details about the drug gang and their operations. The public alleges the police are not initiating serious action despite getting information about the gang from the girl.

The youth who was taken into police custody for linking the girl to the drug gang was also let out later.

The girl claimed many girls are addicted to drugs in this manner. The gang used her as a carrier for handing over drugs by carrying them in the school bag. She left home lying to her parents that she was going to her friend’s house and reached many places to hand over drugs. The letter ‘Z’ drawn on the leg or the hand or smiley emoji was the sign for handing over drugs.

The family grew suspicious as the girl had a severe loss of appetite and lack of energy. The shocking information about the drug journey was revealed through counselling.

The girl, who refused to hand over drugs later, was threatened. A degree student at a Mahe college had tried to abduct her The family of the girl alleges that the Chompala Police who charged only a POCSO case set the youth free based on the college attendance register and the teachers’ statements that he was present in college on the day of the incident.

However, the police said further investigation is on into the incident. Certain contradictions in the girl’s statements need to be clarified after questioning her once again, following which the necessary action would be taken, the police said.