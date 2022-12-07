Eminent danseuse Mallika Sarabhai appointed Kerala Kalamandalam Chancellor

Thiruvananthapuram: Eminent dancer Mallika Sarabhai has been appointed as the Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam, a deemed university.

Mallika is the daughter of renowned space scientist Vikram Sarabhai and noted classical dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai. Mallika, who is known for her expertise in Kuchipudi and Bharathanatyam, has earned a name as an actor, playwright and director too.

She is also a social activist who has made significant social interventions.

Darpana Academy of Performing Arts run by Mallika in Ahmedabad is well known. Mallika has received the Padma Bhushan honour, the third-highest civilian award in India.

The French Government had honoured her with the Chevalier award (Chevalier de l'Ordre National du Mérite.)

Mallika's mother, Mrinalini hails from the Vadakkath Family at Anakkara in the Palakkad district.

Mallika’s appointment comes after the State Government amended the rules of the Kalamandalam and removed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as its chancellor. So far, State Minister for Cultural Affairs V N Vasavan was given the interim charge as the Chancellor.

According to the rules of Kalamandalam and the terms of the agreement with the University Grants Commission (UGC), the State Government is the authority to appoint a Chancellor at the Kalamandalam, unlike other universities.