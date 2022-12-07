How Paravaur native on PSC rank list missed out on an LDC job

Kochi: Yet another Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) rank-holder was deprived of a chance to secure a long-desired government job owing to the late reporting of vacancy.

K K Nisamol (44), a native of Paravur, was on the PSC rank list for Lower Division Clerks (for Ernakulam district), the validity of which expired on March 30, 2015.

She lost her opportunity for getting a job, which she had been aspiring for long, owing to a delay of just one day in reporting the vacancy.

The State Government had issued an order stating that appointments could be made from the expiring rank list to vacancies expected to arise till June 30 of the year. However, these vacancies should have been reported before March 30.

Nisa, who was next in line on the list for consideration from the Muslim community, was hopeful of getting the job. Appointments were made from the PSC list to all vacancies reported till 12 midnight on March 30.

However, four vacancies which were expected to arise in some departments before June 30 were reported on March 31. Nisa was out of the reckoning as the validity of the list expired on March 30.

Nisa says the delay occurred because vacancies in some of the departments were reported to the PSC by postal mail rather than email. Since she has crossed the age limit now, she is not eligible to write the PSC test afresh.

Nisa is awaiting a response after having submitted a petition to the Chief Minister.

Manorama had earlier reported on Nisha Balakrishnan, another PSC rank-holder, who was denied a job deliberately after officers of the Department of Urban Affairs reported vacancies at midnight on the day the rank list expired.

In her case, the job vacancy in Kochi Corporation was intimated to the office of the Director of the Urban Affairs Department on March 28, 2018. The mails were delayed till midnight on March 31.