Kerala govt lifts night curfew for girl students at Govt Medical College hostels 

Kozhikode: The Kerala government has issued an order, putting an end to the gender discrimination in the restrictions imposed on UG students at the hostels in the medical and dental colleges. Both girl and boy students can enter the hostel after 9.30pm by entering the details in the movement register, as per the order. This is applicable to students from second year onwards.

Sparking a controversy, authorities had restricted the movement of students at the girls' hostels of the Government Medical Colleges after 10pm. And the girl students of the Kozhikode Government Medical College had approached the High Court against this night curfew. The government order comes even as the verdict is awaited in the case.

However, the first-year students have to return to the hostel by 9.30pm itself. If the student fails to return before this time, they would have to give the parents' note to the warden.

After 9.30pm, students in the second year and above have to show the identity card to the security personnel at the gate. They should also enter the timing and sign in the movement register. Parents should be allowed to check their children's details entered in the register, if they request so.

Every week, authorities have to ensure that the street lights and CCTV cameras in the hostel premises are functioning.