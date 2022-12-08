Class 8 student trapped by drugs mafia: No mention about drugs in FIR

Vadakara: The family of a Class 8 student belonging to Azhiyoor at Vadakara in Kozhikode district who was lured into drug use and forced to become a carrier has alleged serious lapses in the police investigation into the case.

Relatives of the girl student also said that local leaders of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), which is the youth wing of the ruling party CPM in Kerala, were trying to hush up the incident.

“While submitting the complaint to the police on December 2, the student had explained in detail the activities of the drugs racket. She also told the police that a youth who was member of the gang had tried to abduct her when she refused to become a carrier. However, in the first information report (FIR), the police made no mention about drugs anywhere. In fact, the youth was charged only with grabbing the girl’s hand and let off on station bail,” said a relative.

Pointing out these defects in the police case, the student’s family has submitted a complaint to the Chief Minister and Director General of Police seeking a thorough probe.

The case so far

Teachers saw the Class 8 student entirely drenched in the washroom of the school on November and informed her parents. The girl revealed to the family that she was trapped by the drugs mafia and made a carrier.

Her first use of drugs was a biscuit laced with an addictive offered by a young woman who was an acquaintance. Later, she was injected with drugs. The girl also said that she had carried drugs in her schoolbag and travelled to Thalassery with it.

On December 2, the student’s family filed a complaint at the Chombala police station. “But, the first question that a police officer there asked us was whether we had any proof to support our complaint,” said the relative.

Moreover, when the girl and family reached the police station, the young woman who had offered the drugs-laced biscuit for the first time was noticed on the premises. “Seeing that woman, the victim became scared. Soon, two DYFI local leaders – Nishad and Fazil – arrived at the police station and threatened the girl. They warned her that the drugs gang was so strong that it could wreck her future, if she persisted with the complaint,” said the relative.

The complaint to the Chief Minister says that the CCTV visuals at the police station should also be inspected and the role of the DYFI leaders investigated.