4 flights bound to Cochin airport diverted to TVM due to heavy fog

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 15, 2022 07:43 AM IST Updated: December 15, 2022 08:00 AM IST
Representative image: Shutterstock/Wichudapa
Kochi: Several flights which were headed towards the Cochin International Airport were diverted due to the intense fog here on Wednesday.

Four Cochin-bound flights from Sharjah, Dubai, Bahrain and Doha were diverted to Thiruvananthapuram airport.

Ernakulam district had received widespread rainfall on Wednesday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Kerala is expected to witness rainfall in the southern districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts on Thursday.

No alerts have been issued in these districts.

