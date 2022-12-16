No CBI probe into TVM Corp letter case: Kerala HC dismisses petition

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking a CBI probe into the alleged letter written by Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran seeking recommendations for filling various vacancies in the health wing of the corporation.

Justice K Babu dismissed the plea. A copy of the judgement is awaited.

The alleged letter, written to the CPI(M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan, had sought the priority list of party cadres to be appointed in temporary vacancies in the Left-ruled civic body.

The petitioner had further alleged that in the last two years, more than thousand appointments were made "in this fashion by the Corporation and a detailed investigation into this matter is highly necessary." It was also submitted in the petition that a complaint was filed by Sreekumar before the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau; however, he alleged that high and mighty entities might help the Mayor and the LDF Parliamentary Party Secretary to hush up the matter".

The young Mayor and the CPM leader has denied the existence of the letter and dismissed it as fake.

A preliminary report by the Vigilance said that the original letter could not be traced and that the Mayor had made a statement saying that she had not written such a letter. It also says that on the day the letter was signed, the Mayor was not in the city.

Only if the original letter is found and the signature on it is verified as authentic will the issue come under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the investigation sustain legally, the report is known to have said.

(With LiveLaw inputs.)