Will have to study Chancellor Bill before responding: Guv

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Muhammed Khan on Friday said that he will give his response to the bill passed by the Assembly, which seeks to remove Governor as the Chancellor of State Universities, only after examining it thoroughly.

Talking to the media here, he added that he will also see whether the new bill is legally viable. "I will only respond to the bill after going thought it thoroughly. What matters is not whether the government is looking to remove me from the post, but the bill has to legally viable and within he frame work of the Constitution," he said.

On the alleged nepotism in various appointments in state universities, Khan repeated that he would not allow any political interference in the functioning of the varsities. "Under my watch I will not allow anyone to use the universities to play politics, that I am clear of," he said.

"My question is that why is the media not raising the question of morality regarding the nepotism in university appointments? Who will take the moral responsibility of appointing people related to political leaders?" he said.

Asked about the ministers' decision o stay away from the Christmas celebration at the Raj Bhavan, Khan saos the he would invite all when he celebrates any festival.

"It is sad that when Kerala was celebrating it largest festival, the head of the family was not invited," he added alluding to the alleged snub when he was not invited to the State Government's Onam celebration in the state capital.