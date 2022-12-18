Councillors among several injured in free-for-all at Kozhikode Corpn

Kozhikode: The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation office witnessed a big brawl between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) on Saturday over the misappropriation of the local body’s funds deposited in the Punjab National Bank (PNB). The incident left several councillors and activists of the UDF as well as LDF injured. Three media-persons were also attacked during the melee.

The issue started in the Corporation council when the UDF’s move to present a calling attention motion was rejected by Mayor Beena Philip. Subsequently, LDF and UDF councillors entered into a war of words inside the council hall. As the UDF councillors refused to obey the Mayor’s ruling, 15 among them were suspended for a day.

Photo: Manorama News/ Screengrab

After the council meeting ended, the fight between LDF and UDF continued outside the hall and they were joined by other activists. Soon, the argument escalated into a physical fight, during which eight councillors were injured. They are LDF councillors M K Mahesh, T Muraleedharan, P Sheeba, T K Shameena and N Jayasheela; UDF council party leader K C Sobhita and councillors Soufiya Aneesh and Omana Madhu. All of them sought treatment at Beach General Hospital.

Siddique, convenor of the Kothi Anti-STP Samithi, also suffered injuries in the clash.

Earlier, even though the Mayor passed the agendas of the council meeting despite protests by UDF members and concluded the day’s proceedings, the UDF councillors continued slogan-shouting. Learning that the UDF was still holding protests, Congress leader Dinesh Perumanna arrived at the Corporation office and reporters approached him for comments.

However, LDF workers present outside the office questioned the reporters and attacked the media-persons. Some LDF councillors also joined them. Three mediapersons- 'Mathrubhumi' cameraman Jithesh, ‘Kerala Vision’ reporter K M R Riyaz and cameraman Waseem Ahmed- were hurt in the incident.