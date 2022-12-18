Kerala firm on its stand against BH series registration for vehicles

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala firmly holds on to its stand against the Centre’s amendment to implement the BH (Bharath) series registration system of vehicles in the State.

It is partly because the legal proceedings initiated by the State Government are still on in the High Court against the BH implementation and also fearing a huge loss of revenue in terms of tax and registration fees.

Even as questions are raised on whether Kerala would allow BH series registrations as the Centre has now amended the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 so as to convert all regular (State) registration vehicles into BH series, the State Transport Department clarifies that it sticks to the stand.

At present, vehicles registered in one State cannot be used in another State for more than a year. It has to be re-registered to use for longer periods in any other State other than where it was originally registered. This rule does not apply to the BH series vehicles.

However, Kerala claims that the BH series vehicles would get legal protection and coverage only if a finance bill is presented and made legislation. Kerala strongly opposes the BH series implementation also because it would bring huge losses in revenue to the States on account of registration fees and tax.