Kettering homicide victims' remains to be brought to Kerala soon: Union minister

The process of bringing home the mortal remains of the Malayali woman and her two children murdered at Kettering in England will be expedited, said Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan.

Vaikom-native Anju Ashok (40), her son, Jeeva (six) and daughter, Jhanvi (four) were found dead at Kettering in Northamptonshire on Thursday.

Anju's husband Chelevalan Saju (52), a native of Kombanpara in Kannur district, was taken into custody for the triple murder.

Muraleedharan said the High Commission of India in the UK has been directed to expedite the process of bringing home the mortal remains of the deceased.

The autopsy revealed that Anju was strangled. The autopsies of the two children will be conducted today.