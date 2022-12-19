World Cup is over, show social responsibility and remove all cutouts: Kerala minister to football fans

With the FIFA World Cup over in Qatar, the Kerala government has urged football fans to remove all the cutouts and hoardings erected in support of the various participating nations.

MB Rajesh, Minister for the Local Self-Government Department, made an appeal on social media to the fans, urging them to act responsibly.

"Together, we celebrated a majestic world cup. The festivities in Qatar are over. Requesting fan groups to remove the boards and cutouts they had erected on the streets of Kerala, and also to dispose them of scientifically," Rajesh said.

The minister said removing the promotional material from public spaces was a social responsibility just as it was their right to join in the celebrations.

"I'm requesting everyone to step up energetically to complete this initiative," the minister said.

Rajesh also shared an image of an Argentina fan group at Koottanad in Palakkad district removing a hoarding it had put out in the public. He hailed their move as exemplary.

Kerala's enviable fan following during the world cup caught global attention. Cutouts of superstar footballers, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Cristiano Ronaldo were erected throughout the state, some even towering over a 100ft. In Lakshadweep, a group of Argentina fans took a Messi cutout underwater for a photoshoot.

The Argentina Football Association, Neymar, Messi and FIFA thanked the football fans in Kerala for their support of the mega event. Argentina, arguably the most popular team in Kerala, lifted its third World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, defeating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a pulsating 120 minutes of action that ended 3-3.