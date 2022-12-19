Drug peddling: 59 blackspots identified in Kochi

Kochi: The news that Kochi, one of India's fast-growing cities, is a haven for drugs would not come as a surprise to many. After all, newspapers today are littered with news of drug busts happening at all odd corners. But what would surprise people here is the true extent of this malice.

After concerted efforts by the Kerala Police and the vigilant public, it was found that there are 59 blackspots across the city notorious for drug deals. They have been detected within the limits of 23 city police stations. Four are in the Central Station area, right under the nose of the City Commissioner.

Several places within the city - including the iconic Marine Drive walkway, the Fort Kochi beach, and Panampilly Nagar - frequented by domestic and international travellers are prime hunting grounds for drug dealers.

Some of the other blackspots are Ambedkar Road and Pullepady Road, Kadavanthra, Udaya Colony and Ponnurunni bridge.

The maximum number of black spots have been identified within the limits of Mattancherry and Palluruthy stations: five each.

The police inform that there has been a surge in the number of drug cases registered in the city. According to figures (till November), a total of 2,477 drug cases have been registered and 2,710 people were arrested.

MDMA now accounts for the majority of seizures, replacing cannabis and hashish.

With Christmas and New Year celebrations gathering steam, drugs are likely to be exchanged in large volume. In an effort to thwart this, police has ramped up surveillance and patrol, especially in these blackspots.