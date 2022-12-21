Applications seeking relaxation in CRZ norms pile up in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The relaxations allowed for construction in Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) came as a godsend to many; but, in Kerala the applications in this regard are stuck as currently there is no authority to take a call on them as the term of the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority expired two months ago.

The applications for relaxations in stringent CRZ norms are pending with the delay in the reorganisation of the Authority after its term ended last October. The Authority chaired by Environment Department Additional Chief Secretary needs a member secretary and four experts besides the Chairman.

People and organisations seek nod to build anything from sheds, houses, shops and roads in the CRZ. The Authority’s approval is needed to construct sheds to store seeds in paddy fields, sheds to sell fish, restrooms, and protection walls for houses and boat yards, besides constructions for tourism activities in CRZ.

As per the new provisions if the Coastal Zone Management Authority (CZMA) is convinced that developmental activities are needed, the Authority can recommend it to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change. It has also been directed to hand over the application along with a justification for the recommendation, for the Ministry’s

consideration.

Why the delay

The Principal secretaries or representatives from the local self-government bodies, Industries, Forests, fisheries and Revenue departments, and Urban Affairs secretary are the ex-officio members of the Authority. The State Government is to nominate the new members to the Union Environment and Climate Change Ministry.

Though there are sub-committees at the district level chaired by the District Collectors and District Town Planner as the member secretary, these committees are not authorised to decide on any applications. The sub-committees can consider applications for houses with an area of up to 250 square metres only. However, the approval has to be given by the State-level Authority.

When the State Coastal Zone Management Authority is not functional, the Central Ministry can consider the applications. However, none of the applications received over the past two months has been forwarded to the Central Ministry.