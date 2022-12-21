TN man off to Sabarimala on wheelchair to pray for teacher who built him a house

Kottakkal: "Distance means nothing when someone means everything." This is exactly why Kannan, who lost his left leg in an accident, is on his way from Kottakkal in Kerala's Malappuram district to the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala, nearly 300 km away, on a wheelchair. His only aim is to pray for Sameera teacher who helped him realise his dream of owning a house.

Kannan, a native of Muthupettai in Tamil Nadu, had reached Malappuram in northern Kerala years ago. He worked at various construction sites. He lost his left leg in an accident while unloading materials from a lorry.

Thereafter, he has been eking out a living by selling lottery tickets at Edavannappara area. He has to look after his wife and four children.

In between he got acquainted with M P Sameeera who was then a teacher at the Kondotty Government College.

Sameera along with the National Service Scheme volunteers of the college constructed a house for Kannan at Thadaparambu at a cost of Rs 8 lakh. They also bought a wheelchair for him.

Kannan then itself wanted to go to Sabarimala to pray for Sameera teacher. Sameera is currently a teacher at the Nilambur Government College.

Kannan, who recently commenced his journey from Kondotty, plans to reach Sannidhanam by the end of this month. He would return by bus.