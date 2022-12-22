Sahitya Akademi names C Radhakrishnan as Eminent Member

New Delhi: Noted Malayalam novelist C Radhakrishnan was honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Eminent Member recognition, which is bestowed on literary persons of outstanding merit. M T Vasudevan Nair, popularly known as MT, is the only other writer from Kerala to win the recognition.

M Thomas Mathew won the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award for his scholarly work ‘Ashante Seethayanam’. The award in the ‘Best Translation’ category was extended to Chathanath Achutanunni. K P Ramanunni, S Mahadevan Thambi, and Vijayalekshmi were selected for the Akademi Samiti

C Radhakrishnan

C Radhakrishnan, novelist, short-story writer, and film director, was born on February 15, 1939, Chamravattom village in Malappuram. He joined as Scientific Assistant at Astrophysical Observatory, Kodaikanal, in 1961, and later worked with the Indian Metrological Department at its Pune Office.

He resigned from the job in 1965 and joined ‘Science Today’. He also served in various capacities, as Assistant Editor of Link Vartha Patrika, and Patriot Daily; Editor of Veekshanam Daily; Editor-in-Charge of Bhashaposhini, Manorama Year Book; Media Consultant of Madhyamam Weekly; and President of Sahitya Pravarthaka C-o-operative Society.

He is the recipient of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award (1962), Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award (1988), Vayalar Award (1990), Abu Dhabi Shakti Award (1988), and Vishwa Deepam Award (1997) among others. His famous works include Nizhalpadukal, Teekadal Kadanje Thirumadhuram, Ellam Maaykunna Kadal, Puzha Muthal Puzha Vare, Pullipulikalum Vellinakshatrangalum, Spandamapinikale Nandi, Evide Ellvarukum Sukham Tanne, Verpadukalude Viralpadukal, Munpe Parakunna Pakshikal, Karal Pilarum Kaalam, Eniyoru Nirakanchiri, Mrutyoma Amrutoma Thamasoma, Sthreeparvam, Kannivila, Amrutam, Itihasam, Tiranjedutta Cherukadhakal, Alochanam (literary series), and Nadakanthyam (drama-poem collections) among others.

He has penned over 60 works in different categories, like novel, short story, science fiction, poem, and article. Radhakrishan, who has written the screenplay for the movie ‘Priya’, has also directed films like Agni, Kanalattam, Pushyaragam, and Ottayadipathakal.

M Thomas Mathew

M Thomas Mathew was born on September 27, 1940, in Keekozhoor village in Pathanamthitta. He obtained his Masters (MA) in Malayalam from Ernakulam Maharajas College. He then served in Lecturer and Professor posts in various colleges, like Chengannur Christian College, Chittoor Govt College, Kasaragod Govt College, Palakkad Victoria College, Ernakulam Maharajas College, and Thalassery Brannan College.

He also worked as Principal at Chalakudi Panampilli Govinda Menon Memorial Govt College, Pattambi Sree Neelakanta Sharma Memorial Sanskrit College, and Munnar Govt College. He retired from service in 1996. His noted works include Dhantagopuratilekku Veendum, Ente Valmeekamevide, Sahityadarshanam, Athmavinte Murivukal, New Humanism (translation), and R.U.R (translation).