Kerala to launch ‘Viva’ health programme to tackle anaemia in women

Kochi: The State Government is to launch a major initiative focussing on women’s health based on the National Family Health Survey report that anaemia has been developing as a disease among women.

The Government is preparing to implement the programme titled ‘Vilarchayil Ninnu Valarchayilekku’ (ViVa) (from anaemia to growth) as suggested by the State Planning Board, this new year. The departments of Health, Local Self Governance, and Women and Child Development are to coordinate and implement the programme.

The decision to implement the programme to tackle iron deficiency anaemia, an issue affecting women’s health, was taken in a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister early this month. The Government is also considering including the ViVa programme in the next budget presentation.

The National Family Health Survey report states that 57 per cent of women between the ages of 15 and 49 are anaemic. While 59 per cent of women in rural areas are anaemic, 54 per cent of the women are affected in the urban areas, indicate the survey data.

When does anaemia turn out to be a disease?

Anaemia can be confirmed if the person’s haemoglobin (HB) level is less than 11 mg.

If the level is between 10 mg and 10.90 mg, it is considered mild anaemia. When the HB is 9.90 – 7 mg, the person is moderately anaemic. Any count of HB less than 7 mg is considered to be severe anaemia.