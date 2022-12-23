Trailer trucks stuck for clearance to enter Thamarassery ghat section finally get going

Kozhikode: Two trailer trucks that were stuck at Adivaram in Kozhikode district awaiting nod to enter the Thamarassery Ghat section of the National Highway 766 received the clearance after a three-month wait.

The vehicles finally resumed journey on Thursday night with gigantic machine parts for delivery at the factory of an MNC at Nanjangud in Mysuru district of Karnataka.



They reached Wayanad at 2 am on Friday after negotiating the nine hairpin bends on the ghat road after beginning the trip from Adivaram at 10.56 pm.

The vehicles moved at 15 kmph as it passed through the ghat section.

The trailers followed pilot vehicles that provide lighting and security on the way.

Traffic was restricted on the section from 11 pm on Thursday to facilitate the movement of the mammoth vehicles.

There are nine hairpin bends in the Thamarassery Ghat section which has a total length of 12 km.

Before reaching the first bend, one of the trailers broke down three times. The vehicles were stopped briefly at the seventh hairpin bend to allow the passing of two ambulances from Wayanad.

The curves were crossed without any hassles though it was doubted whether the trailers would be able to negotiate the narrow areas at the eighth and ninth bends.

Rs 20 lakh deposited

The permission to pass through the ghat section was given after the company deposited Rs 20 lakh as compensation to the road authorities.

The vehicles were barred from entry to the ghat section fearing damage to road if vehicles weighing more than 20 tonnes are allowed to pass through it.

Another worry was whether the wider parts of the machine would be able to negotiate the narrow stretches.

The trailers are carrying machine parts imported from South Korea and meant for transportation to Nestle’s factory in Nanjangud.

The first trailer is 11 metre long, 5.2 m wide and 5.7 m high. However, the total length comes to 17 m while including the machine part that extends from the cargo bed.

The second trailer is 10.3 m long, 5.8 m wide and 5.5 m high. The legth including the jutting cargo is 14.6 m.

The trailers are being operated by 14 employees, including drivers Swaminathan and Balamurugan of Palakkad and Chandran and Murugan of Nanjangud. The trailers belonged to Annamalai Transport Company of Chennai.

Coordinated operation

The Public Works Department, Kerala Police, Forest department, Fire and Rescue Services from Mukkom, Kerala State Electricity Board, Health Department, and the Motors Vehicles Department made all the necessary arrangements for the smooth transit of the trailers.

A mobile workshop to carry out any repairs to the trailers was also arranged.

Activists of the Ghat Road Protection Committee travelled with the trailers, providing the necessary help.

The trailers crossed the ghat section under the guidance of Thamarassery Deputy Superintendent of Police, T K Ashraf Thengalakandy; Circle Inspector T A Augustine; Motor Vehicles Department Enforcement RTO K Bijumon; motor vehicle inspectors Ashraf and Prajeesh; Annamalai transport manager V K Prafulkumar; and president of the Ghat Road Protection Committee, V K Moidu Muttai.