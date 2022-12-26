EP has no connection with Vaidekam resort, says its CEO

Kannur: Even as Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener EP Jayarajan is battling allegations of financial misconduct by a senior party colleague, the CEO of the controversial Vaidekam resort told Manorama News today that the former has no connection with the undertaking.



CEO Thomas Joseph claimed that Jayarajan's wife Indira and his son Jaison have shares worth Rs 10 lakh. He also said that the pension amount deposited by Indira in the project can't be revealed, and there is a conspiracy behind the current controversy over the Ayurvedic wellness centre. Joseph also told MMTV that Vaidekam is not a resort, but a hospital.

Meanwhile, it is speculated that Jayarajan may quit as convener as he is reportedly peeved with the party leadership in the wake of financial allegations against him in connection with the resort, by party veteran P Jayarajan. He might step down citing health reasons, sources close to him claimed.

E P, as the 72-year-old is known in party circles, may not participate in the CPM State Secretariat meeting scheduled for Friday. However, he is set to attend a programme of the Indian National League's (INL) on the same day in Kozhikode.

E P was appointed as the LDF convener last April.

In the CPM State Committee meeting P Jayarajan had alleged that E P has financial interests in an ayurvedic resort in Morazha village, Kannur. He had also threatened that those who go against the ideals of the party and the general society would have no place in the CPM.

Interestingly, both the leaders met later on the same day the allegations were levelled. They took part in the wedding of Muslim League leader Pottankandi Abdulla's son at Panoor, and even sat together for a chat. The photos of the same are out.