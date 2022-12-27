Azhiyoor drug case: No proof against the accused, say police

Vadakara: The recent reports that a Class-8 girl student from Azhiyoor village here was forced to become a drug carrier by a narcotic gang in Kerala's Kozhikode district had shocked one and all.

The police now say that there is no proof against the youth who was arrested for luring her into the racket.



MMTV reported that the police gave a report to the State Human Rights Commission, stating that there are discrepancies in the statements of the girl and there is no proof against the accused in the case.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the student, who was into sports, was lured into drug use and forced to become a carrier, and her family had also alleged serious lapses in the police investigation into the case.

Relatives of the girl student also said that local leaders of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), which is the youth wing of the ruling party CPM in Kerala, were trying to hush up the incident.

A relative of the girl had said that when the complaint was submitted to the police on December 2, the student had explained in detail the activities of the drugs racket. She also told the police that a youth who was member of the gang had tried to abduct her when she refused to become a carrier.

However, in the First Information Report (FIR), the police made no mention about drugs anywhere. The youth was apparently charged only with grabbing the girl’s hand and let off on station bail. Pointing out these defects in the police case, the student’s family submitted a complaint to the Chief Minister and Director General of Police seeking a thorough probe.