Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Muslim League divided over Vaidekam resort row

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 27, 2022 04:58 PM IST
PK Kunhalikutty; the Facebook post published by KPA Majeed; KM Shaji. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: There is a difference of opinion in the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) over the Vaidekam resort controversy, involving LDF Convener EP Jayarajan.

While P K Kunhalikutty, national general secretary of the Muslim League, opined the issue was an internal matter of the CPM, other party leaders like K P A Majeed and P K Firoz came out against his position. They said the Muslim League should raise its voice against the alleged injustice.

Meanwhile, IUML leader K M Shaji has claimed the current controversy in the CPM was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's latest 'secret weapon' to finish off both Jayarajans.

RELATED ARTICLES

"Those in the party (CPM) know the complaints are true. It was CPM State Secretary M V Govindan and his wife who stood with E P Jayarajan and provided him all the support to build the Ayurvedic resort," said Shaji.

Kunhalikutty, however, later clarified to the media that the Muslim League was not divided over the issue and called for a credible investigation into the matter.

He also said the UDF will discuss the issue in their next meeting.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.