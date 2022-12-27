Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Vaidekam resort row: EP's wife chairperson of board, largest shareholder of property

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 27, 2022 07:49 PM IST
Vaidekam Resort; the document accessed by Manorama News. Photo. Manorama News
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: Crucial documents that further reveal the LDF convener's wife and son's involvement in the Vaidekam resort controversy are out.

As per the documents accessed by Manorama News, Indira, wife of LDF Convener E P Jayarajan, is the largest shareholder of the resort. She holds 12.33 per cent of the shares, worth Rs 82 lakh.

It has also been mentioned that Indira is the chairperson of the board of directors. However, the CEO was not willing to reveal this detail to the media.

RELATED ARTICLES

As per the document, Indira became chairperson on December 17, 2021. Prior to this, EP's son Jaison was heading the board of directors, documents reveal. Jaison holds shares worth Rs 10 lakh.

K P Ramesh Kumar, who is another director of the resort, was removed as managing director on July 2022. The CEO had alleged that it was Ramesh Kumar who was the brains behind the controversy.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.