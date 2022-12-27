Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Water level touches 142 ft in Mullaperiyar, final flood warning issued

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 27, 2022 11:50 AM IST Updated: December 27, 2022 12:56 PM IST
File photo
Topic | Idukki

Idukki: The water level at the Mullaperiyar dam here reached its maximum permissible storage capacity of 142 feet on Tuesday.

The Kerala government sounded an alert following this.

The third and final flood warning was issued by district authorities as the water level in the reservoir touched 142 feet at 10 am.

RELATED ARTICLES

It took three hours to reach the water level from 141.95 feet, which was recorded at 7 am to 142 ft at 10 am, district authorities said.

While the tunnel discharge was 750 cusecs, the average inflow was 1,687.5 cusecs and the storage capacity was 7,666 million cubic feet, they added. 750 cusecs of water is being released to Tamil Nadu.

The 127-year-old Mullaperiyar dam has been a bone of contention between Kerala and Tamil Nadu for decades.

(With PTI inputs.)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.