Jayarajan’s son, CPM acolyte initial promoters of resort

Kannur: As Left Democratic Front convenor and CPM veteran E P Jayarajan battles allegations of financial impropriety the role of a prominent builder who has sway in his party circles has come under scrutiny. It is suspected the recently strained ties between Jayarajan and builder P K Ramesh Kumar is behind the latest uproar over the nearly decade-old Vaidekam ayurvedic resort promoted by the CPM leader's family members and cronies.

Jayarajan's son P K Jaison and Ramesh, who is a trusted contractor of several Marxist leaders, were behind the project from Day-1.

The company was registered on December 9, 2014, under the name, “Kannur Ayurvedic Medical Care Private Limited” with Ramesh as managing director and Jaison as chairman. The other directors, including Jayarajan’s wife P K Indira, were taken on board later. Indira has been the company’s Chairperson from December 17, 2021. There are 11 directors on the board which has the provisio to include 15 directors.

Ramesh was replaced as MD with effect from July 20, 2022. At present, C K Shaji, one of the other directors, is the MD.

Thomas Joseph, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the resort, had expressed his suspicion to the media the other day that financial disputes could be behind stoking the controversy.

The director board had some suspicions and complaints against Ramesh as MD, the CEO had said the other day. He also stated that Ramesh had not taken part in the past two meetings of the board of directors.

EP's family harbours the doubt that Ramesh had attempted to ruin the establishment financially and get it attached by the bank after his bid to take possession of shares failed. At the same time, Ramesh is of the opinion that EP had betrayed him, claimed sources.

The influence Ramesh wields among CPM leaders is well known. He maintains very close relations with top CPM leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Jayarajan's party peer P Jayarajan has now brought the resort issue to the fore again as there has been no action after complaints were made to party leaders and the issue was raised in party forums.

(Earlier, there were allegations the project was being executed by violating norms to safeguard the environment.)

Of late Jayarajan has irked party leaders by staying away from party activities, citing health problems. CPM State secretary M V Govindan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are reportedly displeased with his conduct.

How Ramesh was roped in

Ramesh became a partner in the business venture of Jaison through the former’s acquaintance with E P Jayarajan. Initially, Ramesh was handling the accounts of a Thalassery-based contractor M Lakshmanan. Later, he became the manager. After Lakshmanan’s death, it was CPM leaders who helped Ramesh to go ahead with contract works.

Later, Ramesh took up the construction of CPM establishments and houses of the top leaders of the party. It was under Ramesh that the construction of buildings, including many cooperative establishments and the Nayanar Academy, was carried out.

Ramesh was not willing to respond to give his version of the latest developments.