Kerala student seeks police help to make his father repay Rs 300 borrowed from him

Nedumkandam: Most children would be scared of visiting a police station. So, the officials at Nedumkandam police station in Idukki district of Kerala were surprised when a Class 9 student approached them with a complaint, that too against his own father, on Friday.

According to the youngster, he had received Rs 300 as pocket money from his grandmother. This amount was borrowed by his father, but was not returned. Even though the student had pleaded with his father to give back the money several times, there was no response.

Meanwhile, after some friends told the youngster that the police could help him, the student reached the Nedumkandam police station, where he explained his grievance to the officer at the front office. The student also told the police why he urgently wanted the money now. “I wish to watch actor Vijay’s movie,” he said.

Station House Officer B S Binu, who was soon informed about the complaint, spoke to the boy. But, the youngster told him, “My father is a good person. Don’t summon him to the police station. I only want your help to get my money back somehow.”

The police tried to contact the student’s father over phone, but it was switched off. Officers told the youngster that they would solve his problem at the earliest and asked him to go home.