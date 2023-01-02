Letter row: Forensic test of hard disk, mobile phones today

Thiruvananthapuram: Forensic test of hard disks and mobile phones seized by the Crime Branch as part of the ongoing probe into the letter row linked to the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation will be held today.

The five computer hard disks seized by the Crime Branch from the office of the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor and the mobile phones of the former parliamentary party chairman, D R Anil were brought to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination on Saturday after adhering to court formalities.

Crime Branch officials want to confirm whether the letter which appeared in the Mayor Arya Rajendran's name and addressed to CPM' Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anavoor Nagappan was prepared on the seized computers.

The aim of the examination is to find which computer was used to draft the letter in the official letter pad of the Mayor.

A political uproar ensued as it came to light that the letter sought Nagappan's recommendation of CPM supporters for appointment as temporary employees for various posts in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation.

D R Anil’s mobile phones were seized to check whether the letter was circulated. The Crime Branch has indicated that a case would be registered if it is found that the letter had been prepared in the devices or circulated.

Although the Crime Branch has recorded the statement of D R Anil and others as part of the continuing investigation, it is learnt that the agency has not recorded the statement of Nagappan till now.

Earlier, the Crime Branch had conducted a preliminary probe based on a directive from the Chief Minister, who had received a complaint from the Mayor. The seizure of the computers and the phone is part of the follow-up investigation.

Even though Crime Branch officials claim that the investigation is on track, its efforts to trace the original letter have been in vain. The Vigilance Department, which also conducted a probe, later closed the case citing failure to find the original letter and pointing out that no appointments were made based on the Mayor’s purported letter to Nagappan.

As reported earlier D R Anil submitted his letter of resignation from the post of Chairman of the Public Works Standing Committee to Corporation Secretary on Saturday.