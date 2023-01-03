Kalolsavam: Student injured during kolkali competition, action likely against organisers

Kozhikode: The kolkali competition held on Tuesday, the first day of at the 61st State School Youth Festival, was disrupted after a student slipped and fell during his team's performance.

Al Sufiyan from Ernakulam district was injured as he slipped and fell due to the faulty mat spread out on the stage where his team performed.

His hands were injured in the fall. After the incident, enraged parents and students disrupted the competition. Manorama News reported that when the students alerted the organisers of the mat, they were told that the issue would be looked in to 'if someone falls.' The competition resumed almost an hour later, after the mat was replaced, as per reports.

Before the start of the festival, the Kerala High Court had clarified fest that organisers are supposed to ensure the safety of the participants. The court had also warned of punitive actions if its orders are not followed.

The youth festival is held at 23 stages in Kozhikode. While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the event, actress-dancer Asha Sharath flagged off the competitions.

'Can't perform even if given another chance'

The injured student told Manorama News that he fell as the warning about the mat was ignored. The organisers, he said, offered him another chance to perform, but the student said he won't be able to compete due to the injury.