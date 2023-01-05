Attack against Sabarimala pilgrims in Alappuzha; 2 children injured

Alappuzha: Sabarimala pilgrims who were on their return from the Sannidhanam were attacked by a group at Alappuzha. Those who were attacked were from the Malappuram district. Two children were also injured in the incident.

Police are on the lookout for the youth who attacked the pilgrims. As per the statement, the man who reached along with a TV reality show celebrity is the attacker. The pilgrims’ vehicle, which was parked near a hotel near Alappuzha Kalarkode Bypass, was also attacked.

The incident happened when the pilgrim group including Nilambur native Vishnu and his relatives came out from the hotel after having their food. Vishnu’s daughter Aleena stood leaning on to a bike which was parked outside the hotel, as she waited for others. This provoked the bike owner who shouted at her.

When the pilgrim group questioned him as he was shouting at the little girl, he stabbed Aleena and another girl Vrindavana, a relative of Aleena, in their hands with a key and injured the children.

Later, the man left and returned soon with a hatchet. He attacked the pilgrim group’s vehicle and shattered the windshield glasses, according to the complaint.

On information about the incident, the police reached out immediately. As per the witness statement, a man who had come with a TV reality show celebrity was the attacker. Though the man has been identified, the police are yet to nab him.