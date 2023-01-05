This Kottayam native is unable to wear a helmet: Here is why

Kottayam: Vincent Samuel, a native of Kidangoor in Kottayam, has a peculiar issue. The shops in Kerala do not have a helmet that would fit his head. It is not the size of the head that is the problem but the slight shape difference on the back of his head. Due to this peculiarity, he is not able to wear the helmet properly.

Vincent tried buying the biggest helmets available at the shops, removing the inner sponge and enlarging the size. But as even that proved to be troublesome, he has written to the helmet manufacturers and is awaiting their response.

The cops are aware of Vincent’s peculiar situation, so they do not fine him for not wearing a helmet.

Vincent has been riding the bike for 20 years. Initially, he used to get a letter from the police and keep it with him. And if he had to travel outside the district on his bike and faced any inspection, he would show it to the police.

Now, he travels on the bike only within the district. He is acquainted with most of the traffic cops, and so he does not carry around the letter with him. As it is not a disease, he will not get the doctor's certificate either.

Once, a shopkeeper forcefully made him wear a big helmet, but he had difficulty in breathing after blood clotted at the back of his head.

Vincent runs a shop for curtain fabric in Kidangoor. His wife is Soniya (UK). His children are Alen and Alina, who tag along as he rides the bike without the helmet.