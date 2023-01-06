Manorama Calendar app provides views of a parallel universe

This time, the Manorama Calendar application, which gained attention for showcasing some of our biggest stars in unique, exciting makeovers, will offer a glimpse of a parallel universe where there is a fierce ongoing battle between good and evil. Malayalam cinema's favourite stars will appear before you in the guise of superhuman fighters with blazing strength and speed. The concept and design of the calendar, prepared in collaboration with Joy Allukas Group, is Fashion Monger.

The stills of Jayasurya, Bhavana, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Namitha Pramod, Sania Iyyappan, and Shine Tom Chacko, who are part of the photo shoot, are now out. Apart from them, the stills of other superstars will also unveil in front of you as different characters in the coming days. Creating a fantasy world by experimenting with costumes and accessories can definitely pique your curiosity. Fashion monger Achu is the concept director. The stars have been coordinated by Sincil Celluloid for the calendar shoot.

Demigod of the ice land, mighty warrior



Jayasurya's character is a half-man, half-god warrior of immense strength. In a polar region where there is very little difference between night and day, he is their leader who protects his tribe from enemies and also by leading the hunt for them.

Mysterious Queen of the Forest; Keeper of secrets



Bhavana is the queen of the forest and the saviour of living beings. She is a mysterious character. She is also the current keeper of the mystical secrets of the forest that have been passed down through the generations. The big key in her hand is a symbol of that.

A destructive warrior



Devastating, rugged, and strong, Suraj is an unstoppable warrior. His unique strength is his wings. After a great battle, he is resting with bleeding wounds.

Strong fighter of forest fire



Sania is a fighter with an uncontrollable temper. A warrior with superhuman abilities who has survived a heavy attack, she has raised an army and is now leading it. The forest is the backdrop of her struggle.

A fighter for equality; a night traveler



Namitha portrays a determined warrior who fights against inequalities and injustices in the city. Her wanderings and struggles are nocturnal, reminiscent of Robin Hood. Though her sophisticated outfit suits the city, her weapon is the traditional bow and arrow. The aim is to end inequalities in the city.

The immortal who controls minds



Shine Tom Chacko plays a character who has the ability to take control of anyone's mind with his hypnotic gaze. He controls minds with his fingers. They will then become his puppets. No one can predict what this character will do considering his complex mindset and thinking.

The Manorama Calendar application has been strengthened by adding a personal organiser to the digital form of the Manorama calendar, which has been loved by Malayalis for decades. Blending tradition and modernity, the app has an English calendar, Malayalam calendar, Indian National Calendar, and Islamic calendar. Both Travancore and Malabar editions are available.

It is possible to record important days and events and set alarms. You can include the people you want to meet and the things to do each day in the calendar. Manorama Calendar can also work seamlessly with the calendar on your phone or other devices. The app also has a mechanism to look up the horoscope and share it through social media. It is also easy to find the auspicious time, sunrise, sunset, prayer time, and festival days. Important information from Panchangam is also included in the calendar. With one touch, all the information of the day will be displayed on the page.

The app has many features that are perfect for the new normal lifestyle. Schedules and calendar information can be reviewed and evaluated on a weekly and monthly basis. Tasks can be prioritised. Notes can be recorded as needed and information can be converted into a file.

The appeal of this calendar app is the possibility of maintaining a balance between personal and professional life. Considering your hectic professional life, it is natural to forget many important events in your personal life. The Manorama Calendar application will surely help you in such situations.