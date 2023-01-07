After beating cancer, Avani wins A grade at Kalolsavam

Kozhikode: Smiling, Plus-Two student S S Avani walked on to the Kerala School Kalolsavam stage here with the confidence of having survived cancer. When the results were announced, she won an A grade in classical music in the Higher Secondary School section.

Avani, a native of Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram, was diagnosed with cancer while she was studying in Class 8. She underwent treatment for four years.

She had participated in the last state Kalolsavam even though she was undergoing chemotherapy. Despite suffering from vomiting and fatigue, she secured A grade in Kathakali Sangeetham, Malayalam poetry recitation, and Sasthreeya Sangeetham.

This time around, she did not have any health problems. As she has been cured of the illness, she stopped taking medicines five months ago. Now she only has to go for a check-up every three months.

Avani is a Plus-Two student at the Government Higher Secondary School, Venjaramoodu. Due to the delay in getting approval from the district authorities, Avani reached the Kalolsavam stage as the last contestant. After the competition, Avani said, “I could not enjoy the last Kalolsavam. This time, I made up for it. Now, I want to see the places in Kozhikode.”

Her parents A Shivaprasad and mother D K Sathija accompanied Avani to the Kalolsavam in Kozhikode. Avani has participated in music reality shows and stage programmes. Kilimanoor Sivaprasad is her music teacher.