63,500 complaints against buffer zone filed, SC to consider case on Jan 11

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 07, 2023 08:40 PM IST
Representational image.
A total of 63,500 complaints with regard to errors and omissions in the tentative map of the buffer zones or Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZs) were filed by the deadline on Saturday.

The complaints were filed with the Forest Department and panchayat-level helpdesks. Of the total, 24,528 have been resolved while 28,493 were uploaded on the Asset Mapper app of the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre (KSRSEC).

Even as a few representations, including from Kerala Congress leader Jose K Mani, asked for an extension in the deadline, the state turned down the request.

The Supreme Court is set to consider the petitions in the buffer zone issue on January 11.

Meanwhile, the inspections done by Forest-Revenue-Local self-government departments at occupied lands in the ESZs are yet to finish.

The local bodies had asked for more time to complete the process claiming a delay in fixing up the Asset Mapper app. The app had developed a technical snag on Thursday evening.

