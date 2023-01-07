Elanthoor human sacrifice: First chargesheet says accused ate flesh, planned more murders

Pathanamthitta: The team investigating the human sacrifice case at Elanthoor here has submitted its first chargesheet at the Ernakulam First Class Magistrate Court.

The 1600-page chargesheet in the Padmam murder case has listed Mohammed Shafi, Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila as accused.

The chargesheet states the accused planned to get more victims for human sacrifice. The statements of those the accused approached is included to substantiate the claim.

It also states, the accused Shafi and Bhagaval Singh ate the flesh of the victims.

The chargesheet has been filed on the 89th day since the arrest of the accused.

In addition to murder charges, the accused have been booked under rape, abduction, conspiracy, destroying evidence and charges of disrespecting the dead.

There are 166 witnesses in the case. A total of 307 documents and 143 evidence, including murder weapons and mobile phones, were also presented before the court.

In the absence of eye-witnesses to the murder, the investigating team is confident it has a solid case aided by forensic and cyber proof.

An enquiry into the missing of Tamil Nadu-native Padmam, who sold lottery tickets in Kochi, shed light into the human sacrifice case.

A second chargesheet, in the human sacrifice of Rosly, a native of Kalady, will be submitted before the court by month end.