Newborn dies without treatment after wild elephant blocks way in Adimali

Adimali: A newborn died after a wild elephant stood on the way to the hospital from a tribal hamlet here on Saturday.

The 22-day-old male child of Ravi and Vimala of Pattiyidumbukudiyil hamlet near Kulamankuzhi in Valara died after developing high temperature and getting into a serious condition.

Although the family members had set out from the hamlet for the Adimali taluk hospital on Friday at 1am after the infant’s condition became serious, they returned home on learning that a wild elephant was standing on the way. It takes a travel of 3 km to reach the national highway at Valara. One can reach the hamlet only by jeep.

As the parents of the infant and relatives were walking carrying the child, they came to know that the elephant was standing on the forest path. They returned after deciding to take the infant to the hospital during day time the next day.

Though the child was brought to the taluk hospital yesterday, the infant died. The post mortem was conducted at the Idukki Medical College and the body was handed over to the relatives. The post mortem report said that the cause of death was pneumonia.

The Adimali police have registered a case of unnatural death.