Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala Home Secretary V Venu's car meets with accident in Kayamkulam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 09, 2023 07:44 AM IST Updated: January 09, 2023 08:50 AM IST
V Venu
The official vehicle of Kerala Home Secretary V Venu crashed into a truck near Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district injuring seven passengers. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Alappuzha

Kayamkulam: IAS couple V Venu and Sarada Muraleedharan were injured in a road accident here in Alappuzha district in the wee hours of Monday.  

In all seven car riders were injured. They are now undergoing treatment at a private hospital at Parumala, near Thiruvalla. 

Venu is Kerala's Home Secretary and his wife Sarada is the Additional Chief Secretary of the Local-Self Government Department. 

Their son Sabari too has been injured. Driver Abhilash, and friends Pranav and Saurav are the others injured. 

The Home Secretary has sustained injuries on his nose, forehead and urinary bladder. He is currently in the intensive care unit.

The other passengers have sustained injuries on their limbs. 

The official vehicle of the Home Secretary crashed into a truck near Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district. The family was en route to Thiruvananthapuram from Kochi. The truck was heading towards Ernakulam from Kottukulangara.

Venu was appointed as the Home Secretary of the state last June.  

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.