SC stays Kerala HC order which banned display of ads on KSRTC buses

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Kerala High Court's order that banned the display of advertisements on Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and J K Maheshwari passed the interim order in the special leave petition filed by the KSRTC against the order passed by the High Court in a suo motu case.

Senior Advocate V Giri, appearing for the Corporation, informed the bench that the KSRTC has formulated a scheme for display of advertisements in a manner which will not cause distraction to the public. Taking note of this, the bench directed the State Government to consider the scheme.

"Senior Advocate V Giri has submitted suggestions regarding the manner of advertisements to be exhibited in the buses of the KSRTC. It appears to us that the proposed changes require consideration by the State. Let notice be issued. Till then, the direction issued by the High Court on December 9 be kept in abeyance," the bench stated in the order.

KSRTC employees remove government ad from a bus. File photo: Manorama

On the last hearing date, the bench had directed the KSRTC to propose a scheme for displaying advertisements. As per the proposed-scheme ads will not be displayed on front, side windows or back glasses. They will be exhibited only on the sides and the rear of the buses. The senior counsel submitted that the Motor Vehicle Rules permit such display.

He pointed out that that High Court passed the direction in a suo motu case which was initiated after the tourist bus accident in Wadakkancherry in October 2022.

The High Court passed several directions against the use of LED lights, horns, DJ sound systems, banners on glasses etc, taking note of such rampant violations in contract carriages. However, there was no need to pass a direction against the exhibition of advertisements on bus, he argued. He pointed out that advertisements are a major source of income for the cash-strapped corporation.

Representational image. File photo: Manorama

(With inputs from LiveLaw.)