Kalolsavam controversy: Minister Riyas congratulated us after welcome song, says 'Matha' director Kanakadas

Kozhikode: The allegation that there was a Sangh Parivar agenda behind the welcome song of the 61st Kerala State School Kalolsavam is baseless, said the Perambra-based artists' group Malayalam Theatrical Heritage & Arts, or Matha, that staged the programme.



Its director Kanakadas told Manorama News on Tuesday that minister Mohammed Riyas congratulated us after we staged the song titled 'Drishya Vismayam,'. He said the team had earlier staged the song in CPM's district sessions as well.

Meanwhile, Minister V Sivankutty said that Matha will be banned from Kalolsavam, now on. “The welcome committee watched the show while they were practising. It was not a dress rehearsal. The portrayal is against LDF's ideals,” he said.

The musical showed the Indian Army apprehending a terrorist who had shot dead a solider in the initial act. The terrorist was shown as a rifle-wielding man sporting a Keffiyeh (a traditional Arab head gear worn by men).

Minister's response

Interestingly, minister Riyas, who was one of the main organisers and the chairman of the welcome committee, said a few days ago that the group's Sangh Parivar connections should be investigated and showcasing a community as terrorists isn't right. “A group of people are trying to do this, and are using movies and other mediums for the same. It should not be encouraged,” he had told the media.

Islamophobia accusations

A few days ago, Muslim youth organisations alleged Islamophobia during the inaugural function of the youth fest. Samastha Kerala Sunni Yuvajana Samgham (SYS) and former vice-president of Muslim Students' Federation, Fathima Thahiliya accused the state government of sanctioning an 'Islamophobic' event at the venue of the arts festival.

The controversial programme was a musical staged shortly before Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the annual event, which is widely regarded as the biggest cultural event of students in Asia.

"The musical was a challenge thrown at the secular views in Kerala. The theatrical performance had no connection to the lyrics of the song. Instead of infusing goodness in the minds of the participants and the audience, there was an attempt to inject narrow-minded politics," wrote SYS in its official Facebook page.

SYS urged the state government to seriously look into the allegation that the musical generates Islamophobia in the public.

The SYS also called for strict action on the officials concerned and those who 'misused the venue of the arts festival to implement the Sangh Parivar agenda that a terrorist must be dressed as a Muslim'.

Thahiliya, who is also a lawyer, has claimed that CPM MLA Thottathil Ravindran (Kozhikode North) had seen the rehearsal. "It is unsurprising that he did not find the musical to be Islamophobic. He was invited to the BJP by its leader K Surendran," Thahiliya wrote in her Facebook page.