Woman blocks traffic in Kochi on protest

Our Correspondent
Published: January 12, 2023 11:46 AM IST
Kochi: Alleging that she was denied justice by the police, a young woman protested by blocking traffic in Kochi.

The woman, a native of Nadakkavu, protested at the Panampilly Nagar Junction in the city around 10pm on Wednesday.

The woman alleged that she was harassed by the staff of a theatre in Thrippunithura following a dispute, and that the Hill Palace police let them off without filing a case.

She dragged the police barricades onto the road and blocked traffic, irking the motorists. With this, the south police and the woman cops rushed to the spot. After the police recorded her complaint on the road itself, the woman ended her protest by 11pm .

