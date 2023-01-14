IUML leader KM Shaji says LGBTQ members are 'worst humans'

Kannur: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader KM Shaji has called members of LGBTQ community the 'worst humans'.

Addressing a function here in memory of late IUML leader E Ahamed on Saturday, Shaji made a slew of controversial remarks and accused the state government of attempting to destroy 'beliefs and culture' of religious communities by creating 'gender confusion'.

Congress leader and Member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor inaugurated the function.

Shaji, who claimed that he does not support the LGBTQ community said: “The acronym sounds something important, but in fact, those are uncouth local activities. They are the worst humans. They are projecting it as colourful, but the term itself is dangerous, it creates anarchy in society.”