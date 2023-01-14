Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

IUML leader KM Shaji says LGBTQ members are 'worst humans'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 14, 2023 08:07 PM IST
KM Shaji speaks at a E Ahamed memorial event in Kannur on Saturday. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader KM Shaji has called members of LGBTQ community the 'worst humans'.

Addressing a function here in memory of late IUML leader E Ahamed on Saturday, Shaji made a slew of controversial remarks and accused the state government of attempting to destroy 'beliefs and culture' of religious communities by creating 'gender confusion'.

Congress leader and Member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor inaugurated the function.

RELATED ARTICLES

Shaji, who claimed that he does not support the LGBTQ community said: “The acronym sounds something important, but in fact, those are uncouth local activities. They are the worst humans. They are projecting it as colourful, but the term itself is dangerous, it creates anarchy in society.”

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.