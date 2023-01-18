Malayalam
CPM municipal councillor, friends arrested for public drinking, assaulting cops

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 18, 2023 11:44 PM IST
The accused in police custody at Edathua. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A CPM councillor was among a group of seven men arrested at Edathua on Wednesday for drinking liquor in a public place and assaulting policemen.

Besides VR Johnson, Pathanamthitta Municipality Councillor from the Poovanpara ward, SFI Alappuzha district secretary Sarath Sasidharan was also taken into custody.

The youngsters allegedly consumed liquor inside a vehicle on a road leading to the Changankary Church.

When the police reached the spot on the complaint of the locals, the inebriated youth allegedly tried to manhandle the cops.

It is alleged that more cops had to be summoned to take the unruly men into custody.

Locals had complained that the drunk men were creating a ruckus. Arun Chandran, Shibin, Sivasankar, Arjun Mani and Sajith were the others who were taken into custody.

