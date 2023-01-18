Malayalam
Kerala plans KL-99 series registration numbers for all govt vehicles

Our Correspondent
Published: January 18, 2023 09:22 AM IST
Vehicles directly under the state government would be in KL-99 A series; Central government vehicles KL-99 B; those of self-government bodies KL-99 C; public sector undertakings KL-99 D and university vehicles KL-99 E. Representative image/File Photo.
Thiruvananthapuram: The State authorities are planning special registration numbers under KL-99 series exclusively for government vehicles in Kerala. A proposal in this regard from the state’s Motor Vehicles Department states that the move is intended to keep a tab on official vehicles and prevent their misuse.

The proposal was discussed during a meeting convened by Transport Minister Antony Raju recently and would be presented before the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his approval.

According to the suggestion, all government vehicles plying in the state would carry number plates starting with KL-99. At the same time, vehicles directly under the state government would be in KL-99 A series; Central government vehicles KL-99 B; those of self-government bodies KL-99 C; public sector undertakings KL-99 D and university vehicles KL-99 E. The plan is to change the registration number of all existing vehicles to the KL-99 series as well as issue numbers under this series for all new vehicles in future.

Earlier it was reported that the Kerala Government is opposed to the nationwide BH (Bharath) series registration system fearing a huge loss of revenue in terms of tax and registration fees.

The Centre has amended the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 so as to convert all regular (State) registration vehicles into BH series. At present, vehicles registered in one State cannot be used in another State for more than a year. It has to be re-registered to use for longer  periods in any other State other than where it was originally registered. This rule does not apply to the BH series vehicles.

