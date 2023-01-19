Suspended CPM leader in Alappuzha has criminal links: Intelligence report

Alappuzha: The Intelligence wing of the Kerala Police has filed a report with the Director General of Police (DGP) and Home Department mentioning the links of A Shanavas, chairman of the welfare standing committee of Alappuzha Municipality and a former area committee member of the CPM who has been suspended from the party, with criminal, quotation and drug rackets.

The report says that Shanavas acted as middleman in various financial deals and took commission amount, which was utilized for various ‘benami’ businesses.

Shanavas amassed wealth misusing his political contacts. He also arranged a rented house at Chathanad in Alappuzha for Sharon, a native of Kozhencherry in Pathanamthitta who is involved in numerous criminal cases, says the Intelligence report.

Another allegation in the report is that Ijaz, who was arrested in the case registered recently over tobacco smuggling at Karunagappally, was a benami of Shanavas. A football turf and teashop in Alappuzha was run by Ijaz and eight others, the report adds.

The Intelligence also warns that the illegal activities of Shanavas would bring disrepute to the government and calls for stringent action against him.

Apart from the current activities of Shanavas, the report also includes details of his public life from student politics till now as well as the involvement of his family in various businesses.

Meanwhile, the Alappuzha Municipal Council witnessed protests by Congress and BJP members on Wednesday demanding the ouster of Shanavas from the post of councillor.