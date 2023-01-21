More stringent anti-dowry law in the works in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has initiated measures to introduce more stringent regulations in the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Among the new proposals are limiting the presents given by parents to the bride to Rs 1 lakh and 10 sovereigns of gold and mandatory premarital counselling for the bride and groom.



The State authorities are planning to amend the relevant rules in the anti-dowry law as well as Marriage Registration Rules.

These recommendations were submitted by the Kerala State Women’s Commission before the government after the suicide of Vismaya, a young woman from Nilamel in Kollam following dowry harassment.

However, the government was yet to act on the proposals. The contents of the file were also not published.

A draft of the amended rules would be presented to the Law Department after considering feedback from the public and government departments.

The authorities pointed out that the Central Government’s sanction would be needed to amend the law to include some suggestions of the Women’s Commission. The State would, therefore, send the draft to the Centre also, the authorities said.

Feedback awaited before drafting rules

Subsequently, the women’s panel and various women’s organisations exerted pressure on the government to act on these suggestions, following which the authorities have now started discussions with stakeholders and invited public opinion on the issue.

Suggestions from the Local Self-Government Department are also awaited.

The opinion of the Director, Women and Child Development Department, on the matter has already been submitted.

The State government, meanwhile, has so far ignored another recommendation of the Women’s Commission to introduce topics on Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, Dowry Prohibition Act and POCSO Act in the syllabus from high-school level.

Other major suggestions

Value of items presented to bride by parents should not exceed Rs 25,000.

Relatives also should present gifts valued up to Rs 25,000 only.

Bride will have the exclusive right over the use of the items gifted to her.

A notary or gazetted officer should attest the list of wedding gifts received. This attested list should be attached to the application for marriage registration.

Mandatory premarital counselling should be arranged by the local body.

While applying for marriage registration, the certificate for having completed the counselling has to be attached.

Explore possibilities for arranging counselling for parents of bride and groom also.