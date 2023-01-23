Malayalam
Child marriage at Nedumangad: Girl's father, two others arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 23, 2023 11:47 PM IST
Those arrested in connection with the child marriage at Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

On the allegation of conducting the marriage of a minor, three men, including the father of the girl, were arrested at Nedumangad in the capital on Monday.

The youngster, Al Ameer, who married the plus-two student, and the Ustad, Anvar Sadath, who solemnised the marriage, are the others in custody.

The accused Al Ameer had served four months in 2021 on POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) charges for abusing the same girl.

According to Manorama News, the youth convinced the girl's father to arrange the marriage to settle the case.

The marriage took place at a secret function at the girl's house on January 18.

The incident came to light during counselling at the girl's school. The police said other guests at the marriage will also be booked.

