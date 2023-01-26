Pregnant woman, two men arrested with five types of banned drugs in Kochi

Kochi: A pregnant woman and two men were arrested with five types of banned drugs from a hotel at Cheranalloor here on Thursday.

The accused are Mundakkayam-native Aparna and Aluva natives Sanoop and Noufal. According to reports, Aparna is six months pregnant.

Aparna and Sanoop had rented the room under the guise of taking treatment for her from a nearby hospital. Noufal is a taxi driver.

In a police raid, six LSG stamps, 48 grams ganja, 7.8 gm MDMA, 2.5 gm hashish and four tablets of another banned psychedelic drug was found from the room the trio had been staying in.

The Cheranalloor Police raided the room that was used by the trio for the last three weeks on Thursday morning, based on a suspicion.

According to the police, Aparna was accused in NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) cases in the past and Sanoop was previously arrested on the charge of attempt to murder.

The police said that the trio are drug users and had been selling the drugs in the locality. The city police has launched a probe into the users who had dealings with the accused.