Widespread rains in Kerala likely till weekend

Our Correspondent
Published: January 31, 2023 10:01 AM IST
Winds of up to 55 km/h and harsh climate are likely in the southwest Bay of Bengal and on the shores of Tamil Nadu: File Image/Manorama
Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Widespread rains may lash Kerala, especially the central and southern regions, in the next few days, the India Meteorological Department has informed.

The climate agency said the rain spell is expected to last the whole week after the formation of low pressure in the southwest region near the Bay of Bengal.

“The central and southern Kerala will receive much of the rains,” it said.

Winds of up to 55 km/h and harsh climate are likely in the southwest Bay of Bengal and on the shores of Tamil Nadu.

The first month of this year so far recorded more than average rainfall. During the period from January 1 to 25, Kerala received 1.12 cm of rain. This is 89% more than the normal rainfall received during this time of the year. There was no rainfall during the first three weeks of this month.  

