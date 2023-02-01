Malayalam
Idukki child marriage: Groom, 47, charged with POCSO case too

Our Correspondent
Published: February 01, 2023 01:49 PM IST
Representational image. Photo: NiAk Stock/Shutterstock.com
Topic | Idukki

Idukki: A police hunt is on for the 47-year-old man who married a 16-year-old girl at Idamalakkudi Panchayat a week ago. A child abuse case too has been now slapped on him apart from the provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

The accused groom, Raman, is a resident of Kandathikudi locality. He is the father of two children from an earlier marriage.

The child abuse case was registered against Raman on Wednesday under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act or POCSO Act.

The child bride is currently under the care of the Child Welfare Committee.

The Social Welfare Department had unearthed the child marriage after a tip-off. However, Raman went into hiding by the time the officials arrived.

As per reports, the wedding took place with the knowledge and consent of the girl's parents — her mother and stepfather.  

